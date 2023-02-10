WCHA Notebook: Bemidji State snaps 11-game losing streak

Bemidji State snaps its 11-game losing streak while teams like St. Cloud State and Minnesota State prove their grit against top-10 teams in the nation.

Find out more about all of the WCHA action from the past weekend and what's next to come.

OHIO STATE (#1/2), 25-3-2 Overall, 20-3-1 Conference:

The Buckeyes had an up-and-down weekend in a huge matchup against No. 3 Minnesota. Although they take home three of six possible conference points, they still remain in second-place in the WCHA.

Ohio State went down 3-0 in night one, but were able to claw back to a 4-2 loss. OSU outshot the Gophers, 33-27, but weren't able to get the puck past the Minnesota netminder.

The Buckeyes came back with much more firepower in night two, winning by a final score of 5-1. Five different skaters scored the five goals, while Amanda Thiele allowed only one goal on 33 shots.

Minnesota native Gabby Rosenthal scored her 100th career point over the weekend, the 17th skater in program history to earn the honor. Senior Jenn Gardiner earned the Howies Hockey Tape Performance of the Week after posting four points over the two games.

She led @OhioStateWHK with four points behind two multi-point games. @hockeytape said Jenn Gardiner stood out as the Performance of the Week! pic.twitter.com/2AGpip5avS — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 7, 2023

The Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 2 in the USA Hockey poll, but stay at No. 1 in the USCHO poll. They are only two points behind Minnesota in the WCHA for first place. The squad will have a chance to make up those two points this weekend in a series against St. Thomas.

OSU previously swept St. Thomas, 6-0 and 4-0, earlier in the season. Puck drop for the series is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 12 p.m. (CT) on Feb. 11 in Columbus.

MINNESOTA (#3), 23-4-2 Overall, 20-2-2-2 Conference:

The Gophers had a back-and-forth weekend against Ohio State this weekend, winning 4-2 and then falling 5-1.

Taylor Heise nabbed three assists in the first game of the series while Skylar Vetter stopped 31 of 33 shots on goal.

The next night did not go as well for the Gophers, whose lone goal came from Madeline Wethington . It was the team's first loss on home ice in 2022-23.

With a 16-point January, the @chcommissioners have named @GopherWHockey's Grace Zumwinkle as National Player of the Month!



READ➡️https://t.co/FDP0AURkDi pic.twitter.com/vc7kbAWYwB — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 7, 2023

"Obviously not the result we wanted today," said head coach Brad Frost after the game to the media. "I still like the way we played and everything we want is still in front of us and we're excited about that."

The Gophers remain No. 3 in the national polls and still stand atop the WCHA rankings. Ohio State lurks only two points behind Minnesota though in the conference standings, so the Gophers need to keep winning in order to stay at the top.

This weekend, Minnesota will stay at home to play No. 8 Wisconsin, who recently split with St. Cloud State. The Gophers previously earned a tie and a loss to the Badgers earlier in the season. Puck drop is set for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Ridder Arena.

MINNESOTA DULUTH (#7), 20-8-2 Overall, 14-8-2 Conference:

The Bulldogs played a hard-fought battle against Minnesota State this weekend but came out with four of the six possible conference points that were on the line.

The first game was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team willing to give-up. Gabbie Hughes had a three-point performance (which earned her the WCHA Forward of the Week title) while Mannon McMahon grabbed the game-winning goal in overtime. The Bulldogs outshot the Mavericks, 41-18.

She had a hand in all three @UMDWHockey goals this weekend.



Gabbie Hughes is named to her second @Sterlingtrophy Forward of the Week title of the season!



READ➡️https://t.co/V6SaNUPMo3 pic.twitter.com/6A0sItGXov — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 6, 2023

The next night was a much different story, with neither team able to score a goal in the entirety of regulation and all of overtime. Since both teams couldn't find the back of the net, a shootout ensued in which Maggie Flaherty won the extra point for UMD. Emma Soderberg earns the shutout for the squad.

An overtime win and a shootout win prove that the Mavericks are no joke of a team in the WCHA.

"I think their physical play was frustrating all weekend long," said head coach Maura Crowell to reporters after the game. "They certainly came in with a game plan to put a body on us whenever they could, and slow us down, and they played really well, positionally."

After the weekend, Minnesota Duluth has secured home ice for the WCHA playoffs as they stand in fourth-place, which is 14-points ahead of the next closest team. Up next, the Bulldogs will play No. 12 St. Cloud State, with game times set for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in Duluth. UMD previously swept SCSU back in November.

WISCONSIN (#8), 21-8-1 Overall, 17-6-1 Conference:

The Badgers had a tough time this weekend taking on an up-and-coming St. Cloud State team. Wisconsin will come out of the series with a split, losing 1-0 on Friday and winning 3-2 on Saturday.

Wisconsin put up 39 shots on goal, and had another 32 blocked, but were unable to get past the SCSU netminder.

The Badgers found their footing the next night as three different skaters found the back of the net and the team kept St. Cloud to a mere 11 shots on goal.

"I think we came out and started at a pretty good pace," head coach Mark Johnson said after the game on the Wisconsin athletics website. "It was a good response. Made it interesting at the end, but got to the finish line."

Freshman Laila Edwards earns WCHA Rookie of the Week honors after scoring the game-winning goal on Saturday.

After earning an assist, Laila Edwards went on to score the game-winning goal with a multi-point night for @BadgerWHockey.



She is named to her second WCHA Rookie of the Week title of the season! #LeadersAndChampions pic.twitter.com/O2YpXjJRd9 — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 6, 2023

The Badgers remain at third-place in the WCHA, and at No. 8 in the national polls. They'll have a huge series coming up next against No. 3 Minnesota, who they previously won and tied to earlier in the season. Game times for that series are set for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.

ST. CLOUD STATE (#12), 16-15 Overall, 9-15 Conference:

The Huskies proved that they are a top-15 team in the nation this week as they earned a split against No. 8 Wisconsin.

SCSU earned a gritty 1-0 win on Friday, with the lone goal coming from Jenniina Nylund . Nylund's goal is her fifth game-winning goal in 2022-23, which is tied for St. Cloud's single-season record. JoJo Chobak stopped all 39 shots on goal to earn the shutout, her fifth of the season, the most in a single season at SCSU in program history. Chobak earned the WCHA Goaltender of the Week honor for her performance.

The next night was a close game, but unfortunately the Huskies would fall by a final score of 3-2. Sanni Ahola allowed three goals on 39 shots.

Over the two games, the Huskies blocked a massive 61 shots, a big reason as to why the games were so close. Sophomore Dayle Ross earned WCHA Defender of the Week honors after posting an assist and blocking 12 shots.

It's the first WCHA weekly title of her career! 👏



Dayle Ross led the league with 12 blocked shots this weekend, all while assisting on a game-winner for @SCSUHuskies_WHK. pic.twitter.com/V02A1TrK7m — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 6, 2023

"We just want to compete. That's been our focus. Win our shift, forget it and win the next one," said head coach Brian Idalski to reporters after the game. "Culturally we've just been competing shift in and shift out. We haven't talk too much about the bigger picture."

The Huskies come out of the weekend ranked No. 12 in the nation and sitting at fifth place in the WCHA - five points ahead of Minnesota State but 14 behind Minnesota Duluth. Up next is a tough series for SCSU as they'll head out to UMD in a two-game road series. The Huskies were previously swept by the Bulldogs back in November.

Game times are set for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in Duluth.

MINNESOTA STATE (RV), 13-16-1 Overall, 7-16-1 Conference:

The Mavericks may have only come out with two of six points after the weekend's games against Minnesota Duluth, but it's a huge two-points.

The first game of the series had the Mavericks in the lead for most of the game, until late in the third period when the Bulldogs tied things up at 3-3. Unfortunately for MSU, Minnesota Duluth would score a few minutes into overtime to secure the extra point. Jamie Nelson snagged two assists for the Mavericks in the game while Lauren Barbro stopped 37 of 41 shots on goal.

No one would score the next night, as the game would end in a 0-0 tie. UMD received the extra point after winning the shootout. Alexa Berg stopped all 32 shots before the shootout.

Even though MSU receives a loss and a tie, they once again proved that they can skate with top-10 teams in the nation. The squad is still receiving votes in the national polls.

The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the WCHA standings, five points behind St. Cloud State but 13 ahead of St. Thomas. They'll have a chance to try and pass up the Huskies this weekend in a series against Bemidji State, which is a team that has struggled significantly in WCHA play this year. The two teams previously split earlier in the season.

Puck drop is set for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in Mankato for the series against the Beavers.

ST. THOMAS, 8-21 Overall, 3-20-1 Conference:

St. Thomas was on a six-game losing streak until earning a split this weekend against conference foe Bemidji State.

The Tommies opened up the series with a 3-0 win in night one, scoring all three goals at even-strength. Saskia Maurer earned the shutout in net for her third of the season.

UST was less fortunate the next night, falling to the Beavers by a score of 4-1. Brieja Parent scored the lone goal for the Tommies.

St. Thomas earns a split on the weekend and continues to stay in seventh-place in the WCHA standings. They are currently five points ahead of Bemidji State but 13 points behind Minnesota State.

This weekend will be tough for UST as they head to Columbus to take on No. 1/2 Ohio State; who previously outscored them by a 10-0 margin back in November. Game times are set for 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and noon on Feb. 11.

BEMIDJI STATE, 5-24-1 Overall, 2-22 Conference:

The Beavers found success this weekend and finally snapped their 11-game losing streak.

BSU was shutout in night one and fell by a score of 3-0, but rebounded for a 4-1 victory the very next day. Khloe Lund exploded for a four-point game while Abbie Thompson saved 30 of 31 shots on goal.

The Beavers now have six points in the WCHA, but still sit in eighth-place. They are currently five-points behind St. Thomas and will have a chance to make up some of those points this weekend against Minnesota State (RV). BSU previously split with the Mavericks back in October. Game times are set for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. in Mankato.