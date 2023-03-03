Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

WCHA Final Faceoff: Who's coming out on top?

The Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Gophers, and Badgers are all headed to the WCHA Final Faceoff in a season where anyone can win it all.

Minnesota Duluth faces Harvard in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament at Ridder Arena
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) celebrates after scoring a goal in the opening minute of the first period against Harvard on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Hughes would continue on to score a natural hat trick during the game.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
March 02, 2023 06:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff is being held in Minneapolis at Ridder Arena on March 3-4, which team will come out on top?

Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth are all headed to the Final Faceoff tournament in a season where anyone can make a run to win it all.

The No. 1 Buckeyes will take on the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in the first game of the tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. while the Gophers will face off against the Badgers at 5 p.m. The matchups will be televised live on FOX9+ and will be streamed online through B1G+.

The winner of each semifinal will advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased here or at the Ridder Arena Box Office.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

The Buckeyes are the No. 1 seed in the Final Faceoff and are also the No. 1 team in the nation with a 30-4-2 overall record, while the Bulldogs (25-8-3) come in as the No. 4 seed and are currently ranked No. 7 in the national polls.

college women play hockey
WCHA
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Who's in, who's out, who's on the bubble?
Selection Sunday is now three days away on Sunday, March 5. On Saturday, five conference postseason champions will earn automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.
March 02, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Ohio State is led by forward Jennifer Gardiner and defender Sophie Jaques, both Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top-10 finalists . The squad also has three other players with 30-plus points on the season (Maltais, Levis, Webster, and Rosenthal). Amanda Thiele has played a majority of minutes in net and has a .905 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against-average. Watch out for the Buckeyes on special teams as they lead the nation with a 34.4% success rate on the power play.

UMD is led by Gabbie Hughes this season (46 points), with Ashton Bell and Anneke Linser also coming up as clutch players for the Bulldogs with 30 or more points each. The true star of Minnesota Duluth though has to be netminder Emma Soderberg, the WCHA Goaltender of the Year, who has a .938 save percentage this season with 11 shutouts.

Over the course of the year, OSU has defeated UMD three out of the four times they've met up. In October, the scores were 3-2 (OT) and 3-2 in favor of the Buckeyes and scores were 2-1 (OSU) and 5-4 (OT - UMD) the next round in early December. Every time these two teams have met it's been a one-goal game, so you can expect this semifinal to be a very close matchup.

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

The Golden Gophers come in as the No. 2 seed with a 27-5-3 overall record (No. 3 nationally) while the Badgers come in as the No. 3 seed with a 25-9-2 record (No. 6 nationally).

Minnesota is led by Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalists Taylor Heise (who won the award in 2022) and Grace Zumwinkle. Heise has a whopping 62 points on the year while Zumwinkle is close behind with 58. Abbey Murphy has also been electric for the Gophers, posting 47 points, and both Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja have 30 or more points each. Skylar Vetter has played in goal for most of the season and has earned a .921 save-percentage with six shutouts in 2022-23. The Golden Gophers lead the nation in goals-per-game, averaging about 4.71.

Wisconsin's leading point scorers in 2022-23 have been Casey O'Brien (42) and Lacey Eden (38), alongside WCHA Freshman of the Year Caroline Harvey (35). Britta Curl, Sophie Shirley, and Jesse Compher also all have 30-plus points on the year. Netminder Cami Kronish has played a majority of minutes for the Badgers and has a .931 save-percentage with seven shutouts.

Out of the four times the two teams have met in 2022-23, the squads tied twice (Minnesota won the first shootout, while Wisconsin won the second one) and the Badgers won in regulation the other two times, 4-1 and 7-5.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
