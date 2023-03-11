Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

UMD's Gabbie Hughes talks about the Bulldogs, her career, why she loves Duluth and Sophie's Squad

The Bulldogs face Minnesota on Saturday in the NCAA regional final.

TRLP Gabbie.jpg
Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior forward Gabbie Hughes and Jess Myers.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 10, 2023 07:05 PM

ST. PAUL — Fresh off her team's victory Thursday night against Clarkson in its NCAA regional semifinal, Minnesota Duluth's Gabbie Hughes chats with Jess Myers on Friday about her team's play, her hockey history and Sophie's Squad, a mental health awareness organization that her family founded.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
