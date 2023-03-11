UMD's Gabbie Hughes talks about the Bulldogs, her career, why she loves Duluth and Sophie's Squad
The Bulldogs face Minnesota on Saturday in the NCAA regional final.
ST. PAUL — Fresh off her team's victory Thursday night against Clarkson in its NCAA regional semifinal, Minnesota Duluth's Gabbie Hughes chats with Jess Myers on Friday about her team's play, her hockey history and Sophie's Squad, a mental health awareness organization that her family founded.
