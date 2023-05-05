Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

UMD women add goalscorer from Penn State for 2023-24 season

Nittany Lions forward Olivia Wallin had 17 goals last season as a junior. She joins the Bulldogs with two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.

womens hockey game
Minnesota Duluth players celebrate with Minnesota Duluth defenseman Hanna Baskin (10) after she scored her first career goal against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 2:16 PM

DULUTH — Forward Olivia Wallin, a top scorer for Penn State the previous three seasons, is transferring to Minnesota Duluth with two seasons of eligibility remaining, sources have confirmed to The Rink Live and News Tribune.

Wallin, 21, of Oakville, Ontario, finished with 17 goals and 16 assists in 38 games last season to finish fourth in scoring on the first Nittany Lions team to win the College Hockey America postseason title and reach the NCAA tournament. Her 13 goals in 19 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season led Penn State and were the most for all NCAA Division I freshmen.

MORE BULLDOGS OFFSEASON NEWS:

Prior to Penn State, Wallin played for the Stoney Creek Sabres and Etobicoke Dolphins of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League in Canada, leading the league in goals during the 2018-19 regular season with 28 in 38 games and finishing second in 2019-20 with 24 goals.
Wallin is one of two transfers the Bulldogs have slated to come in next season. The first addition was Bemidji State senior left wing Reece Hunt, who will be a fifth-year senior after leading the Beavers in scoring with six goals and six assists last year.

UMD now has two transfer forwards committed and five freshmen signed — two forwards, two defensemen and a goalie — for the 2023-24 season as coach Maura Crowell and her staff attempt to reload the roster following the departure of nine fifth- and sixth-year players — five forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders.

The Bulldogs are coming off their third-straight NCAA tournament appearance in 2022-23.

Thursday, May 4, was the final day for players to enter the NCAA transfer portal, however, teams can still add players from the portal after that. The Bulldogs could potentially add another transfer forward, and are looking for a third-string goaltender to back up rising sophomore Hailey MacLeod and incoming freshman Eve Gascon.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
