Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College WCHA

Tracy Dill to remain interim commissioner of WCHA

After his success in 2022-23, Dill has been appointed to remain the interim commissioner until April of 2024

062522.S.BP.DILL 1.jpg
Retiring Bemidji State director of athletics Tracy Dill speaks during his retirement party on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the John S. Glas Fieldhouse.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:37 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Western Collegiate Hockey Conference Board of Directors have voted in favor of extending interim commissioner Tracy Dill through April of 2024.

Dill, the former director of athletics at Bemidji State, was first appointed to the position in the summer of 2022 to replace Jennifer Flowers.

“The board was very pleased with Tracy’s leadership efforts this past year,” said Kevin Buisman, a current WCHA Board Chair, on the league's press release. "As the WCHA continues to navigate change related to the work of the NCAA’s Transformation Committee, we felt continuing the course under Tracy’s direction and guidance was a prudent path for the league to be on right now."

According to the WCHA, Dill helped orchestrate multiple television broadcasts on Fox 9+, Bally Sports, and the Big Ten Network throughout the season, in addition to the league's already existent partnership with the B1G+ streaming service. He also helped to bring in Kwik Trip and Cub Foods as post-season tournament sponsors alongside extending partnerships with Howies Hockey Tape, Krampade, Sterling Trophy and JLG Architects.

“I’m excited to serve another season as interim commissioner for the WCHA as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the WCHA,” said on the WCHA's website. “I appreciate the support of the board of directors and the great work by the WCHA staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: The 'Insiders' answer your questions about 2022-23, look ahead to 2023-24
The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL answer your questions about 2022-23, and look ahead to the 2023-24 in Part II of the season finale.
March 30, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL take a look back at the 2022-23 UMD men's and women's hockey seasons in Part I of a two-part season finale.
March 27, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
presentation of college hockey award
WCHA
Buckeyes' Jaques ends defensemen drought, wins 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award
Ohio State fifth-year senior defenseman Sophie Jaques became the first Buckeye and second defenseman to ever win the Patty Kazmaier Award in its 26 years.
March 18, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women's ice hockey practice
WCHA
Former Bulldog Norton back at Frozen Four, but this time as a Gopher
Orono's Lizi Norton is playing in her third-straight Frozen Four this week at Amsoil Arena in Duluth after helping host UMD reach back-to-back Frozen Fours in 2021 and 2022.
March 16, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT