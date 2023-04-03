Tracy Dill to remain interim commissioner of WCHA

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Western Collegiate Hockey Conference Board of Directors have voted in favor of extending interim commissioner Tracy Dill through April of 2024.

Dill, the former director of athletics at Bemidji State, was first appointed to the position in the summer of 2022 to replace Jennifer Flowers.

Following the success of the 2022-23 campaign, the WCHA Board of Directors extend Interim Commissioner Dill's contract! https://t.co/oK1Gkfzgrk — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) April 3, 2023

“The board was very pleased with Tracy’s leadership efforts this past year,” said Kevin Buisman, a current WCHA Board Chair, on the league's press release. "As the WCHA continues to navigate change related to the work of the NCAA’s Transformation Committee, we felt continuing the course under Tracy’s direction and guidance was a prudent path for the league to be on right now."

According to the WCHA, Dill helped orchestrate multiple television broadcasts on Fox 9+, Bally Sports, and the Big Ten Network throughout the season, in addition to the league's already existent partnership with the B1G+ streaming service. He also helped to bring in Kwik Trip and Cub Foods as post-season tournament sponsors alongside extending partnerships with Howies Hockey Tape, Krampade, Sterling Trophy and JLG Architects.

“I’m excited to serve another season as interim commissioner for the WCHA as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the WCHA,” said on the WCHA's website. “I appreciate the support of the board of directors and the great work by the WCHA staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT