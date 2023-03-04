Third period offense lifts Gophers past Badgers in WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS – When you take a penalty that hurts your team, the best way to atone is by scoring a goal that helps your team. That is hockey wisdom that Minnesota Gophers standout Abbey Murphy can certainly impart to her teammates.

Murphy’s third period power-play goal was the difference-maker as the Gophers clawed their way back to the WCHA Final Faceoff’s title game via a 4-2 win over arch rival Wisconsin on Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Murphy, who is known as much for her scoring as her time spent in solitary confinement as one of the Gophers’ penalty minutes leaders, put back the rebound of a Catie Skaja shot to give Minnesota a lead it would not relinquish.

The Gophers (28-5-3) got goals from Madison Kaiser and Madeline Wethington along with 23 saves from goalie Skylar Vetter, advancing to the tournament’s title game. They will face regular season champion Ohio State at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday for the WCHA playoff title.

Wisconsin (25-10-2) got goals from Casey O’Brien and Nicole LaMantia and Badgers goalie Cami Kronish turned in a 28-save performance. But with the loss, they will head back to Madison and await their NCAA tournament fate when the 11-team field is announced on Sunday.

Peyton Hemp and Kaiser have chemistry that goes back to their days as a tandem at Andover High School, and clicked to give the Gophers the early lead. Hemp drew a defender to her, then feathered a pass to Kaiser who was 20 feet out from the goal. From there, Kaiser flipped a wrist shot past the Badgers goalie for a 1-0 Minnesota lead.

The teams traded goals in a back-and-forth middle period, with Wisconsin tying it up via O’Brien’s 17th of the season. Minnesota answered with Wethington cleaning up a mess in front of the Badgers net for the 2-1 home team lead. But an ill-advised slashing penalty by Murphy put Wisconsin on the power play, and LaMantia slipped a rising shot over Vetter’s right shoulder for a 2-2 deadlock after 40 minutes.

Catie Skaja sealed things with an empty net goal with 1:19 to play. It sets up a rematch of the 2022 WCHA playoff title game, which Ohio State won in overtime on the way to their first NCAA title. The Buckeyes held off Minnesota Duluth 2-1 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Wisconsin won the regular season series versus Minnesota with a 2-0-2 mark.

