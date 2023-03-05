Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

The 2023 NCAA National Collegiate women's hockey tournament bracket

Minnesota Duluth will open the tournament against Clarkson in the first round in Minneapolis. The winner will face the Gophers in the regional final.

Bulldogs watch NCAA tournament selection show
The Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team watches the NCAA tournament selection show inside their locker room at Amsoil Arena on Sunday, March 5.
Matt Wellens / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
March 05, 2023 12:02 PM

DULUTH — The 2023 NCAA National Collegiate women's hockey tournament bracket was announced Sunday morning.

Minnesota Duluth will open the tournament against Clarkson in the first round in Minneapolis. The winner will play Minnesota in the regional final.

NCAA women's hockey bracket

Ohio State Regional
1. Ohio State
8. Quinnipiac vs. 10. Penn State (CHA)

Yale Regional
4. Yale vs. 5. Northeastern

Minnesota Regional
2. Minnesota (WCHA)
7. Minnesota Duluth vs. 9. Clarkson

Colgate Regional
3. Colgate
6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Long Island (NEWHA)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
