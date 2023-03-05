The 2023 NCAA National Collegiate women's hockey tournament bracket

Goals by Abbey Murphy and Catie Skaja in the final 20 minutes lifted the Gophers past their arch rivals and into a rematch with Ohio State for the WCHA playoff title.

In winning their first WCHA Final Faceoff since 2018, the Minnesota Gophers never trailed, knocking off defending national champion Ohio State and heading into the NCAA tournament with momentum.

The final prediction of the 2023 NCAA tournament bracket prior to the NCAA section show at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Minnesota will host a regional and may get a rematch of its 2022 meeting with in-state rival Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena next weekend.

Minnesota Duluth will open the tournament against Clarkson in the first round in Minneapolis. The winner will play Minnesota in the regional final.

