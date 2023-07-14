Svenja Voigt, former SCSU forward Laura Kluge are participating in German women's national team camp

Current St. Cloud State forward Svenja Voigt and former Huskies forward Laura Kluge are taking part in the German National Team summer camp at the national training center in Füssen, Germany.

The camp began on July 12 and runs through July 16 and this is the first time the players have worked with new head coach Jeff MacLeod.

Voigt will be a sophomore this season and is from Cologne, Germany. In her freshman season for the Huskies, she had three goals, five points, 12 penalty minutes and was a plus-1 in 31 games. Voigt has played for the German national team in the last two IIHF Women's World Championships. In the 2023 world championships, she had one goal in six games.

Kluge, a 26-year-old from Berlin, played for the Huskies from 2017-21. She had 16 goals and 52 points in 99 career games with SCSU. Kluge has played for the German national team since 2016. She had a goal and an assist in six games in the 2023 world championships and has played professionally in Germany each of the last two seasons.

Germany reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships in April.