Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College WCHA

Svenja Voigt, former SCSU forward Laura Kluge are participating in German women's national team camp

Voigt will be a sophomore forward for the Huskies in the fall. Kluge played for SCSU from 2017-21

Svenja Voigt.jpg
Svenja Voigt
Contributed
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 1:52 PM

Current St. Cloud State forward Svenja Voigt and former Huskies forward Laura Kluge are taking part in the German National Team summer camp at the national training center in Füssen, Germany.

The camp began on July 12 and runs through July 16 and this is the first time the players have worked with new head coach Jeff MacLeod.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
NCHC
Arizona State's Greg Powers discusses the benefits of joining the NCHC
Sun Devils head coach has helped the team transition from club team to NCAA Division I. Now, he will lead them into a conference in 2024-25. He talks about all the changes on The Rink Live podcast.
2h ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
EmmaGentry.jpg
WCHA
SCSU forward Emma Gentry invited to USA Hockey Women's National Festival
Gentry will attend the camp in August
22h ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
NCHC
Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
30 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 10 days of free agency
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Clark Kuster Norsemen.jpg
NCHC
Clark Kuster promoted to assistant coach for SCSU men's hockey team
A former Huskies defenseman, Kuster spent last season as the director of operations and video coordinator
3d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SchuldtNCHCFF
NCHC
Jimmy Schuldt discusses a great AHL season, missing some key weddings, old NCHC foes
Former SCSU All-American defenseman Jimmy Schuldt joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast discusses making the Calder Cup Finals, playing for Coachella Valley, re-signing with Seattle and more
6d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SPORTS-STARS-REENERGIZE-THEIR-STRENGTH-NUMBERS-7-DA.jpg
NHL
Former Moorhead and St. Cloud State defenseman Will Borgen, Seattle Kraken agree on two-year contract
The 6-foot-3, 204-pound defenseman, drafted in 2015 by Buffalo, has played in 132 career regular-season games for the Kraken and the Sabres, totaling 28 points.
6d ago
 · 
By  Kate Shefte / Tribune News Service
Anthony Cardilli 1.jpg
NCHC
Big, fast 17-year-old forward from Chicago area commits to St. Cloud State
Anthony Cardilli played the last three seasons for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island. A draft pick of the Chicago Steel in the USHL, he will play juniors this sason.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Voigt will be a sophomore this season and is from Cologne, Germany. In her freshman season for the Huskies, she had three goals, five points, 12 penalty minutes and was a plus-1 in 31 games. Voigt has played for the German national team in the last two IIHF Women's World Championships. In the 2023 world championships, she had one goal in six games.

Kluge, a 26-year-old from Berlin, played for the Huskies from 2017-21. She had 16 goals and 52 points in 99 career games with SCSU. Kluge has played for the German national team since 2016. She had a goal and an assist in six games in the 2023 world championships and has played professionally in Germany each of the last two seasons.

Germany reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Greg-May
WCHA
Boom May hopping the river again as Gopher women's coaching staff is completed
Jul 7
 · 
By  Jess Myers
041319.S.DNT.FROZENFOUR.C18.JPG
NCHC
UMD hockey programs adding third paid assistant coach
Jun 29
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
18nov04_007.jpeg
WCHA
Future Bulldogs Hall of Famer Caroline Ouellette heading to Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023
Jun 22
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT