Strong third period wins it for Ohio State Buckeyes against Wisconsin Badgers

A tight game between the home-team Wisconsin Badgers and the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes wasn't settled until the third period, when Ohio State scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The Badgers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Laila Edwards , assisted by Britta Curl and Vivian Jungels .

Emma Maltais tied it up 1-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Madison Bizal .

The Buckeyes took the lead with 55 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Madison Bizal, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Emma Maltais.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-1 with 25 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Madison Bizal, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Gabby Rosenthal .