Strong third period wins it for Minnesota-Duluth against Wisconsin Badgers

A tight game between the home-team Wisconsin Badgers and visiting Minnesota-Duluth wasn't settled until the third period, when UMD scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The hosting Badgers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Casey O'Brien . Caroline Harvey and Maddi Wheeler assisted.

The Bulldogs tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Anneke Linser found the back of the net, assisted by Taylor Anderson and Maggie Flaherty .

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the third period when Katie Davis beat the goalie, assisted by Mannon McMahon .

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Gabbie Hughes , assisted by Nina Jobst-Smith and Anneke Linser.

