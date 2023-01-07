Strong third period wins it for Minnesota-Duluth against Wisconsin Badgers
A tight game between the home-team Wisconsin Badgers and visiting Minnesota-Duluth wasn't settled until the third period, when UMD scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.
The hosting Badgers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Casey O'Brien . Caroline Harvey and Maddi Wheeler assisted.
The Bulldogs tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Anneke Linser found the back of the net, assisted by Taylor Anderson and Maggie Flaherty .
The Bulldogs took the lead early into the third period when Katie Davis beat the goalie, assisted by Mannon McMahon .
The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Gabbie Hughes , assisted by Nina Jobst-Smith and Anneke Linser.
Next up:
The Bulldogs plays against Wisconsin at 12 a.m. CST. The Badgers will face UMD at 12 a.m. CST.