Strong defense as Minnesota State beats Bemidji State Beavers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Minnesota State secured the home victory against the Bemidji State Beavers. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Shelbi Guttormson scored assisted by Jamie Nelson and Kelsey King .

Kennedy Bobyck then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Whitney Tuttle assisted.

The Mavericks made it 3-0 with a goal from Brooke Bryant .

4-0 goal came from Kelsey King who increased the Mavericks' lead, assisted by Shelbi Guttormson and Brooke Bryant, halfway through.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Mavericks will play the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST, and the Beavers will play the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST.