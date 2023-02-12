Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College | WCHA

Strong defense as Minnesota State beats Bemidji State Beavers

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Minnesota State secured the home victory against the Bemidji State Beavers. The game ended 4-0.

img_500248166_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 06:06 PM
Share

Four goals scored – and a shutout. Minnesota State secured the home victory against the Bemidji State Beavers. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Shelbi Guttormson scored assisted by Jamie Nelson and Kelsey King .

Kennedy Bobyck then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Whitney Tuttle assisted.

The Mavericks made it 3-0 with a goal from Brooke Bryant .

4-0 goal came from Kelsey King who increased the Mavericks' lead, assisted by Shelbi Guttormson and Brooke Bryant, halfway through.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Mavericks will play the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST, and the Beavers will play the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST.