Strong defense as Minnesota Golden Gophers beat St. Cloud State Huskies

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Minnesota Golden Gophers secured the home victory against the St. Cloud State Huskies. The game ended 6-0.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Gophers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Gophers made it 6-0 when Grace Zumwinkle scored, assisted by Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.