Strong defense as Minnesota-Duluth beats St. Cloud State Huskies

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Minnesota-Duluth secured the home victory against the St. Cloud State Huskies. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Bulldogs took the lead when Ashton Bell scored the first goal assisted by Gabbie Hughes and Naomi Rogge .

Taylor Anderson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Ashton Bell and Maggie Flaherty .

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Bulldogs hosting the Beavers at 3 p.m. CST, and the Huskies playing the Mavericks at 6 p.m. CST.