Stewart's power play cameo allows Bulldogs to oust Clarkson from NCAA tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Duluth had six power play opportunities spanning 13 minutes and 12 seconds Thursday in its NCAA regional semifinal against Clarkson, but its only goal through 13 minutes of power play time was disallowed.

That was, until senior defenseman Taylor Stewart stepped on the ice.

Stewart picked up her second goal of the game, with three seconds left on a major advantage in the third, for UMD’s lone power play goal of the night. Her two goals, combined with yet another shutout by fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg, led to the No. 7-seeded Bulldogs advancing in the NCAA tournament via a 2-0 victory over No. 9 Clarkson on Thursday at Ridder Arena.

Stewart — who came into the NCAA tournament with two goals in 37 games this season and four in 131 career games — scored in the first and third periods while Soderberg stopped all 16 shots she faced for her school-record 12th shutout of the season and school-record 23rd of her college career.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) covers the pic against Clarkson during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs now face No. 2 Minnesota at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Ridder in a rematch of the 2022 regional final that UMD won in Minneapolis. Saturday’s winner will play in the NCAA Frozen Four next week at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

“I’m fired up,” UMD fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson, who assisted on Stewart’s power play goal, said of UMD’s next opponent. “This is great. I’m excited.”

“I’m excited,” added Stewart, even though the Gophers beat the Bulldogs in all four games during the regular season. “We know each other well, so it should be a good battle.”

UMD had over 13 minutes of power play time Thursday because Clarkson was called for two five-minute majors, both late in periods.

Freshman wing Sena Catterall was given a standalone major for boarding in the final minute of the first and junior wing Anne Cherkowski — the Golden Knights’ leading goal scorer who began her college career as a Minnesota Golden Gopher — had her cross-check of UMD fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson upgraded to a checking from behind major penalty and game disqualification with 94 seconds left in the second.

Clarkson forward Anne Cherkowski (24) cross-checks Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) from behind during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Cherkowski was given a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Both major penalties were the result of video reviews and both reviews were called for by the officials themselves, not by a coach’s challenge.

“The way that the refereeing has been down this home stretch and in playoffs and that, they've kind of let a little bit go,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “It was difficult for us to kind of get any momentum going with the penalties being called and the times that those penalties were called, coupled with the TV timeouts. We weren't able to get any kind of flow going in the game.”

The Bulldogs failed to score on the first Clarkson major, despite having a two-person advantage for the final 48 seconds of the major. The Bulldogs scored twice on the second major, though only one goal counted.

An initial score by sophomore wing Mary Kate O’Brien was wiped out after Clarkson challenged the goal. Video review determined she used a “distinct” kicking motion to score the goal.

The next goal, the fourth of the season and second of the evening for Stewart, went in clean just as the major expired to give UMD a two-goal lead.

The Bulldogs don’t typically use Stewart on power plays, and Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell admitted after the game that Stewart was only on the ice because UMD was preparing to play 5-on-5 again.

“With so many power plays, you're playing the same 10 kids over and over, and we weren't finding the back of the net,” Crowell said. “It was winding down so we were going to start planning for 5-on-5. We wanted to give them the opportunity with one less player out there, and it worked out well.”

“They just played hockey,” Crowell said of the power play at that point, having accepted that it wasn’t going to score. “The five on five mentality, instead of maybe trying to be so structured, I think that's how that (puck) wound up in the back of the net, and that was a huge goal.”

Stewart’s first goal of the NCAA tournament came off a rebound that bounced right to her on the back door 5:59 into the game to put the Bulldogs on the board.

Right up until that goal, it was a slog for the Bulldogs, who had to battle through a Clarkson team that threw a stick and body on UMD every time it had the puck. Sixth-year senior forward Naomi Rogge was able to battle through that barrage to maintain possession and set up Stewart’s goal.

Rogge eventually slipped the puck down low to fifth-year senior Kylie Hanley, who dished to sophomore wing Gabby Krause for a one-timer. Her shot bounced out to Stewart.

“The first one was a whole team effort,” Stewart said. “It started with our center winning the draw, Naomi Rogge was doing her cutbacks, tight turns, great puck protection. It got over to Krause for an amazing one-timer shot.

“If that didn't go in, I was there to pick up the rebound, but just a great team effort and I just was in the right place at the right time. I saw the open net and went for it.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) skates against Clarkson forward Brooke McQuigge (26) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge — She was originally credited with the second assist on the first goal, though it was quickly corrected — and rightfully so — to fifth-year senior Kylie Hanley. However, the goal doesn’t happen without the work Stewart described to keep the play alive.

2. UMD fifth-year goaltender Emma Soderberg — Thursday was Soderberg’s third career shutout in the NCAA tournament, having also shut out Harvard last year in a regional semifinal at Ridder Arena.

1. UMD senior defenseman Taylor Stewart — Two of the biggest goals of her college career came at crucial moments, in a crucial game.

UMD 2, Clarkson 0

Clarkson 0-0-0—0

Minnesota Duluth 1-0-1—2

First period

1. UMD, Taylor Stewart (Gabby Krause, Kylie Hanley), 5:59

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

2. UMD, Stewart (Taylor Anderson, Brenna Fuhrman), 3:23 (pp)

Saves — Michelle Pasiechnyk, CU, 25; Emma Soderberg, UMD, 16.

Power plays — CU 0-1; UMD 1-6. Penalties — CU 5-24; UMD 1-2.

Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) skates against Clarkson defenseman Nicole Gosling (21) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) competes for the puck against Clarkson defenseman Kirstyn McQuigge (17) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) skates against Clarkson during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) deflects a shot on goal from Clarkson forward Jaden Bogden (14) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Taylor Stewart (21) scores a goal against Clarkson goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk (1) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Katie Davis (11) shoots the puck against Clarkson during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) passes the puck against Clarkson forward Gabrielle David (8) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Taylor Stewart (21) skates against Clarkson forward Jaden Bogden (14) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) skates against Clarkson forward Darcie Lappan (27) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) passes the puck against Clarkson during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) skates against Clarkson forward Sena Catterall (25) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Taylor Stewart (21) shoots the puck past Clarkson goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk (1) to score the first goal of the game during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) looks to gain possession of the puck against Clarkson defenseman Haley Winn (4) and Clarkson goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk (1) during the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) reflects on the game against Clarkson during the playing of the national anthem at the NCAA regional semifinal game at Ridder Arena on Thursday in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune