Star-studded Wisconsin Badgers have claimed another win

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to stay strong. When the team played Minnesota State on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Wisconsin won the game 5-2 and now has four successive wins.

The Mavericks tied the game 1-1 late in the first period when Alexis Paddington scored, assisted by Charlotte Akervik .

The Badgers took the lead early into the second period when Maddi Wheeler scored, assisted by Lacey Eden and Casey O'Brien .

Caroline Harvey then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Laila Edwards and Kirsten Simms assisted.

The Mavericks narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Taylor Otremba found the back of the net.

Kirsten Simms increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Laila Edwards.

Lacey Eden increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Natalie Buchbinder and Casey O'Brien.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.