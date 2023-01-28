Star-studded Ohio State Buckeyes win again in game against Minnesota State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hard to stop at the moment, and against Minnesota State on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-2 and Ohio State now has nine wins in a row.

The Buckeyes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Paetyn Levis . Hadley Hartmetz assisted.

The Mavericks tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Madison Mashuga netted one, assisted by Taylor Otremba and Claire Butorac .

Seven minutes into the period, Sophie Jaques scored a goal, assisted by Madison Bizal and Jenna Buglioni , making the score 2-1.

The Buckeyes made it 3-1 with a goal from Jennifer Gardiner .

The Mavericks narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Kelsey King scored, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Shelbi Guttormson .

Jennifer Gardiner increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Madison Bizal and Makenna Webster .

Paetyn Levis increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later.

Brooke Bink increased the lead to 6-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Sloane Matthews .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.