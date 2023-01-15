Star-studded Minnesota State wins again in game against St. Cloud State Huskies
Minnesota State is hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Cloud State Huskies on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Minnesota State now has six wins in a row.
Minnesota State is hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Cloud State Huskies on Saturday, it claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Minnesota State now has six wins in a row.
The Mavericks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Wemple . Sydney Langseth assisted.
The Mavericks' Kennedy Bobyck increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Sydney Langseth and Claire Butorac .
The Huskies narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Avery Myers late into the first.
The Mavericks increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Sydney Langseth scored, assisted by Kennedy Bobyck and Claire Butorac.
The Mavericks increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third when Madison Mashuga found the back of the net, assisted by Taylor Otremba . That left the final score at 4-1.
Next up:
The Mavericks plays Wisconsin away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Ohio State at home on Friday at 3 p.m. CST.