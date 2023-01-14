Star-studded Minnesota Golden Gophers win again in game against St. Thomas

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Thomas on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Minnesota now has eight wins in a row.

The St. Thomas players tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Maddy Clough found the back of the net, assisted by Maija Almich and Anna Solheim .

The Gophers took the lead early in the second period when Taylor Heise netted one, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle .

The Gophers made it 3-1 with a goal from Ella Huber .

Abigail Boreen increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Taylor Heise and Gracie Ostertag .

Next games:

The St. Thomas players play against UMD on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The Gophers will face Bemidji State on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.