Star-studded Minnesota Golden Gophers win again in game against Bemidji State Beavers
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and Minnesota now has nine wins in a row.
The visiting Gophers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grace Zumwinkle . Madison Kaiser and Emily Zumwinkle assisted.
The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Madison Kaiser in the first period, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise .
The Gophers' Gracie Ostertag increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Savannah Norcross and Madison Kaiser.
The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Gophers.
The Gophers made it 7-0 when Abigail Boreen found the back of the net, assisted by Taylor Heise late in the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.