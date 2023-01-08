St. Thomas keep on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the St. Thomas as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers, making it four in a row. They won 3-0 over RIT.
It was smooth sailing for the St. Thomas as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers, making it four in a row. They won 3-0 over RIT.
The St. Thomas players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Allie Monrean.
Luci Bianchi scored early in the second period.
The St. Thomas players made it 3-0 when Lauren Stenslie beat the goalie, assisted by Maddy Clough late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.
The St. Thomas players were called for no penalties, while the Tigers received no penalties.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the St. Thomas players hosting the Gophers at 6 p.m. CST and the Tigers visiting the Nittany Lions at 5 p.m. CST.