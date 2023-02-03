St. Thomas have ended their losing streak after 0-3 vs. Bemidji State Beavers

The game between the Bemidji State Beavers and the visiting St. Thomas finished 3-0. St. Thomas' victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

The St. Thomas players took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Allie Monrean. Abby Promersberger assisted.

Lauren Stenslie scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Brieja Parent .

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Anna Solheim who increased the St. Thomas' players lead, halfway through the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.