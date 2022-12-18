SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
St. Thomas dig deep in the third to win against Bemidji State Beavers

The St. Thomas and the visiting Bemidji State Beavers were tied going into the third, but St. Thomas pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

img_500199969_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 17, 2022 06:29 PM
The Beavers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Makenna Deering . Raeley Carney assisted.

Isabel Lippai scored late in the second period, assisted by Anna Promersberger and Emma Larson .

Haley Maxwell took the lead in the third period.

The St. Thomas players increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.13 remaining of the third period after a goal from Abby Promersberger .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.