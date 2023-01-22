St. Thomas couldn't stop star-studded Minnesota-Duluth from winning

The St. Thomas and Minnesota-Duluth met on Saturday. UMD came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Anneke Linser . Gabbie Hughes and Nina Jobst-Smith assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Naomi Rogge beat the goalie, assisted by Gabbie Hughes and Ashton Bell .

The Bulldogs made it 3-0 when Anneke Linser scored, assisted by Taylor Anderson late in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.