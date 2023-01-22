St. Thomas couldn't stop Minnesota-Duluth's winning run

The St. Thomas and Minnesota-Duluth met on Sunday. UMD came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Naomi Rogge . Gabby Krause and Ashton Bell assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Anneke Linser scored, assisted by Nina Jobst-Smith and Gabbie Hughes .

The Bulldogs' Naomi Rogge increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Maggie Flaherty and Ashton Bell.

Clara Van Wieren scored early in the second period, assisted by Nina Jobst-Smith and Mannon McMahon .

Taylor Anderson increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period, assisted by Kylie Hanley .

Anna Solheim narrowed the gap to 5-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Abby Promersberger .

Next up:

On Friday, the St. Thomas players will play the Badgers at 6 p.m. CST, and the Bulldogs will play the Gophers at 3 p.m. CST.