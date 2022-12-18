St. Thomas beat Bemidji State Beavers

The St. Thomas won their home game against the Bemidji State Beavers on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The hosting St. Thomas players started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Lauren Stenslie scoring in the first period, assisted by Kate Haug .

The St. Thomas players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brieja Parent struck, assisted by Kate Haug and Lauren Stenslie.

The Beavers' Claire Vekich narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Reece Hunt and Makenna Deering .

Maija Almich scored early into the second period, assisted by Anna Solheim .

The St. Thomas players increased the lead to 4-1, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Luci Bianchi beat the goalie, assisted by Allie Monrean.

Shelby Breiland narrowed the gap to 4-2 halfway through the third period.

Kate Haug increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later.

Coming up:

The St. Thomas players host RIT on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Beavers host UMD to play the Bulldogs on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.