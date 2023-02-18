St. Cloud State Huskies win 6-3 at home against Minnesota State

The St. Cloud State Huskies won at home on Friday, handing Minnesota State a defeat 6-3.

The Mavericks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jamie Nelson . Claire Butorac and Sydney Langseth assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Huskies led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Huskies increased the lead to 5-1, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Taylor Lind netted one, assisted by Emma Gentry and Grace Wolfe .

The Mavericks narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third period when Kelsey King beat the goalie, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Alexis Paddington .

The Mavericks narrowed the gap again early in the third when Madison Mashuga scored, assisted by Taylor Otremba and Whitney Tuttle .

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-3 with 17 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Courtney Hall , assisted by Taylor Lind and Dayle Ross .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in St. Cloud State.