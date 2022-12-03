St. Cloud State Huskies keep on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the St. Cloud State Huskies as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the St. Thomas, making it four in a row. They won 6-3 over St. Thomas.
The visiting Huskies opened strong, with Klára Hymlárová scoring in the first minute, assisted by Grace Wolfe .
The St. Thomas' players Maija Almich tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Anna Solheim and Lotti Odnoga .
Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Huskies led 4-3 going in to the third period.
Klára Hymlárová increased the lead to 5-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jenniina Nylund and Grace Wolfe.
The Huskies increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Gentry , assisted by Dayle Ross .
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The St. Thomas players will host the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST, and the Huskies will visit the Gophers at 6 p.m. CST.