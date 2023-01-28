St. Cloud State Huskies have ended their losing streak after 0-2 vs. Bemidji State Beavers

The game between the Bemidji State Beavers and the hosting St. Cloud State Huskies finished 2-0. St. Cloud State's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jenniina Nylund . Klára Hymlárová and Grace Wolfe assisted.

Addi Scribner scored late in the second period, assisted by Olivia Cvar and Dayle Ross .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in St. Cloud State.