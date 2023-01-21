St. Cloud State Huskies couldn't stop Ohio State Buckeyes' winning run
The St. Cloud State Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes met on Friday. Ohio State came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-2.
The visiting Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Makenna Webster scoring in the first period, assisted by Paetyn Levis and Emma Maltais .
The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Jennifer Gardiner scored, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth .
The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Buckeyes.
Paetyn Levis increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Emma Maltais and Emma Peschel .
Kenzie Hauswirth increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Lauren Bernard .
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.