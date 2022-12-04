St. Cloud State Huskies beat St. Thomas – Gentry scores 2
The St. Cloud State Huskies bested the visiting St. Thomas 3-2 on Friday.
The St. Cloud State Huskies bested the visiting St. Thomas 3-2 on Friday.
St. Cloud State's Courtney Hall scored the game-winning goal.
The Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Emma Gentry . Grace Wolfe assisted.
The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Emma Gentry found the back of the net again, assisted by Addi Scribner and Courtney Hall.
Late, the St. Thomas' players Lauren Stenslie scored a goal, assisted by Brieja Parent , making the score 2-1.
Maija Almich tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Gabby Billing and Maddy Clough .
Courtney Hall took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Addi Scribner and Regan Bulger .
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.