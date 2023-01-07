St. Cloud State Huskies beat Merrimack – Hymlárová scores 2

The St. Cloud State Huskies won against visiting Merrimack 3-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Klára Hymlárová scored assisted by Bailey Burton and Grace Wolfe .

The Huskies made it 2-0 with a goal from Addi Scribner .

Late, Klára Hymlárová scored a goal, assisted by Emma Gentry and Jenniina Nylund , making the score 3-0.

Katie Kaufman narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Raice Szott and Payten Evans .

Next games:

On Friday the Huskies will play on the road against the Mavericks at 6 p.m. CST, while the Warriors will face the Huskies road at 5 p.m. CST.