Solid victory for Wisconsin Badgers – shut out Minnesota State

The Wisconsin Badgers won their home game against Minnesota State. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Badgers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lacey Eden . Jesse Compher and Chayla Edwards assisted.

Claire Enright scored early into the second period, assisted by Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz .

The Badgers made it 3-0 with a goal from Britta Curl .

Late, Caroline Harvey scored a goal, assisted by Sophie Shirley and Cami Kronish , making the score 4-0.

Grace Shirley increased the lead to 5-0 late in the third period, assisted by Caroline Harvey and Marianne Picard.

The Badgers made it 6-0 when Casey O'Brien found the back of the net, with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Badgers hosting the St. Thomas players at 6 p.m. CST, and the Mavericks playing the Buckeyes at 5 p.m. CST.