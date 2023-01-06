Solid victory for St. Cloud State Huskies – shut out New Hampshire

The St. Cloud State Huskies won their home game against New Hampshire. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Klára Hymlárová . Courtney Hall assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Allie Cornelius beat the goalie, assisted by Courtney Hall.

The Huskies made it 3-0 when Allie Cornelius scored, assisted by Courtney Hall and Taytum Geier late into the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Huskies will play the Warriors at 1 p.m. CST, and the Wildcats will play the Gophers at 4:30 p.m. CST.