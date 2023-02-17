Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Solid victory for Minnesota-Duluth – shut out Bemidji State Beavers

Minnesota-Duluth won its road game against the Bemidji State Beavers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500252488_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 05:16 PM

The visiting Bulldogs took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Naomi Rogge . Maggie Flaherty and Ashton Bell assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.