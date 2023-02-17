Solid victory for Minnesota-Duluth – shut out Bemidji State Beavers
Minnesota-Duluth won its road game against the Bemidji State Beavers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.
The visiting Bulldogs took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Naomi Rogge . Maggie Flaherty and Ashton Bell assisted.
Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 6-0 going in to the third period.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.