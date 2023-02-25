Soderberg notches first assist, plus another shutout, in Bulldogs' series-opening win over St. Cloud State

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg has accomplished a lot in her three seasons as the Bulldogs' starter, however, the Swedish Olympian had yet to register a point in her college career.

That changed Friday when she was credited with her first assist, “feeding” fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty for the game-winning power play goal in the closing minutes to give No. 7-ranked Minnesota Duluth a 1-0 victory over No. 12 St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena in Game 1 of a best-of-three WCHA quarterfinal series.

“We talked about that other weekend. Emma was talking about how she doesn't have an assist,” Flaherty said of the game-winner. “I was like, ‘We need to make that happen.’ And then, what do you know?”

Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty takes a shot against St. Cloud State on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

The game-winner was Flaherty’s ninth goal of the season and third game-winner of 2022-23 (sixth of her career). It came with 2:34 left in regulation after she picked up a puck that Soderberg had left for the all-league defenseman just behind the UMD net.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flaherty raced with the puck up the rink to give her teammates a chance to change on the power play. She fired a shot from the top of the slot on the SCSU net hoping to buy herself time to get to the bench. Instead Flaherty was mobbed by her teammates on the corner as her puck skipped off the blade of SCSU junior goaltender Jojo Chobak — the former Bulldog — and into the net.

“Normally we do a drop pass coming up once we get to the red (line) but I kind of saw a little — it was a tight lane,” Flaherty said. “Then I was also going for the change, but I was just thinking, ‘Get a shot on net and go for the change.’

“It seemed like she was standing pretty straight up in that moment. I think the (defensemen) were up pretty tight, and I don't know if I just went right through them and JoJo didn't see anything, or if she just wasn't ready for it.”

we just knew this matchup was going to be amazing.



Maggie Flaherty breaks this scoreless game for @UMDWHockey with only 2:34 remaining in regulation! pic.twitter.com/DuebTvDL48 — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 24, 2023

Chobak, who transferred to SCSU in the offseason after Soderberg decided to come back for a fifth season at UMD, finished with 32 saves on 33 shots. She fell to 0-2-1 against her former team with a shootout loss two weeks ago at Amsoil Arena after a 1-1 overtime tie.

It’s unknown whether she’ll get another shot at UMD in Game 2 at 5 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena as the Huskies have rotated goalies all year. Chobak has played on Fridays and junior Sanni Ahola has started Saturdays.

Soderberg, who was named to the All-WCHA first team this week, made 23 saves on 23 shots for her 11th shutout of the season, setting a UMD single-season record. It was the Bulldogs' 13th shutout as a team this year, which is also a single-season program record.

Friday was Soderberg’s 22nd career shutout, extending the UMD record for career shutouts that Soderberg took over a week ago at Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soderberg has typically brushed off the records she’s accumulated this season. When asked which accomplishment she was more proud of Friday, she embraced that first point.

“I think I’m going to be happy about the assist today,” she said with a big smile.

The Bulldogs' game-winning power play goal came on just their second advantage of the game. In between their first power play in the opening period and second in the closing minutes, UMD had to kill off a trio of Huskies power plays. UMD was called for body checking twice and cross checking once in the opening 12:15 of the third period Friday.

UMD not only killed off the three checking violations, they limited SCSU to just four shots on goal on the power play.

“They had some good opportunities in the third period,” Soderberg said of the Huskies. “I think we did a good job of not giving them too good of opportunities out there."

Minnesota Duluth celebrates its game-winning power play goal by fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty against St. Cloud State on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Flaherty called Soderberg’s play in goal “huge” on Friday. Both her and Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said the team’s strength on the penalty kill began with Soderberg in goal.

“We're ready for anything,” Crowell said. “Our kill has been really good, especially this semester. Obviously, Emma starts it and then everybody else was doing what they needed to. There were some big blocks. Our killers work really hard and understand what they're trying to do. I thought we executed really well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt’s Three Stars

3. SCSU junior goaltender Jojo Chobak — One blunder cost her a potential first win against her former team. She finished with 32 saves.

2. UMD fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty — Good instincts on the game-winning goal for the All-WCHA third-team defenseman.

1. UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg — The All-WCHA first-team goaltender proved again Friday what she’s the league’s best this year with 23 saves.

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four





Box score

St. Cloud State 0-0-0—0

Minnesota Duluth 0-0-1—1

First period

No scoring.

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

1. UMD, Maggie Flaherty (Emma Soderberg), 17:26 (pp)

Saves — Jojo Chobak, SCSU, 32; Emma Soderberg, UMD, 23.

Power play — SCSU 0-3; UMD 1-2. Penalties — SCSU 2-4; UMD 3-6.