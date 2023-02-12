Sharp shooting from Simms in Wisconsin Badgers' win over Minnesota Golden Gophers
The host Wisconsin Badgers claimed seven goals the hosting Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The final score was 7-5.
The Gophers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Heise .
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Badgers.
Kirsten Simms increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Claire Enright .
Abbey Murphy narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Ella Huber .
Taylor Heise tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler and Lizi Norton .
Caroline Harvey took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Maddi Wheeler and Casey O'Brien .
Casey O'Brien increased the lead to 6-4 one minute later, assisted by Maddi Wheeler.
The Badgers increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.25 remaining of the third after a goal from Jesse Compher , assisted by Britta Curl .
The Gophers narrowed the gap to 7-5 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Grace Zumwinkle, assisted by Ella Huber.
Next games:
The Gophers travel to St. Thomas on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Badgers visit Ohio State to play the Buckeyes on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.