Sharp shooting from Scribner in St. Cloud State Huskies' win over Minnesota State

Host St. Cloud State Huskies claimed five goals visiting Minnesota State on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Addi Scribner . Emma Gentry assisted.

The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Jenniina Nylund increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Lind and Allie Cornelius .

Brooke Bryant narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Alexis Paddington .