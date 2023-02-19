Sharp shooting from Scribner in St. Cloud State Huskies' win over Minnesota State
Host St. Cloud State Huskies claimed five goals visiting Minnesota State on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.
Host St. Cloud State Huskies claimed five goals visiting Minnesota State on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.
The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Addi Scribner . Emma Gentry assisted.
The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.
Jenniina Nylund increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Lind and Allie Cornelius .
Brooke Bryant narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Alexis Paddington .