Women's College WCHA

Sharp shooting from Scribner in St. Cloud State Huskies' win over Minnesota State

Host St. Cloud State Huskies claimed five goals visiting Minnesota State on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

February 18, 2023 08:35 PM

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Addi Scribner . Emma Gentry assisted.

The Huskies scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Jenniina Nylund increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Lind and Allie Cornelius .

Brooke Bryant narrowed the gap to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Alexis Paddington .

