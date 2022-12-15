SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic

Klara Hymlarova is having her best statistical season of her college hockey career for the St. Cloud State women's hockey team. The senior from Opava, Czech Republic, is tied for 14th in NCAA Division I in goals with 12 and has 17 points in 21 games.

She was limited to 15 games last season due to a knee injury and to playing for the Czechia national team. She helped Czechia qualify for the Olympics and she discusses her Olympics experience, this season's hot start, what hockey is like in the Czech Republic, why she played a season in Canada after high school and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:30 Huskies being ranked for the first time since 2009

1:00 What this season has been like

2:00 The coaching change at SCSU

3:00 The coaching style of SCSU's Brian Idalski

4:15 Her first career college hat trick last weekend against St. Thomas, the Huskies delivering on the power play

5:20 What has been different on special teams, particularly the penalty kill

6:10 Getting asked to play defense, how much she has played there over her career

7:30 Her one game as a goalie in the 2017-18 season

9:20 The other sports she played growing up, watching soccer's World Cup

10:30 The win over Minnesota that ended a 61-game streak without a win over the Gophers

11:50 The play of goalie Sanni Ahola in the win over Minnesota, what she brings to the team

12:35 How she started playing hockey in the Czech Republic

13:10 Her hometown of Opava, which has a population of about 57,000

13:25 Playing with boys teams growing up

14:15 What the transition from boys to girls hockey was like

15:00 The decision to play for Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall for the 2018-19 season, what that season was like

16:50 When did she start getting recruited for college, how she ended up at SCSU

18:30 Her plans on returning for a fifth season, adding a second major

20:00 Why this is shaping up to be her best statistical season in college, being healthier than last season

21:50 Helping Czechia qualify for the Olympics last season, playing in the Olympics

23:20 What her Olympic experience was like, whether or not she saw SCSU teammate Jenniina Nylund when she was there

26:15 Helping Czechia win the bronze medal in the IIHF World Championships