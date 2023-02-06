SCSU's JoJo Chobak, Dayle Ross among WCHA weekly honorees

Two St. Cloud State women's hockey players earned WCHA weekly honors on Monday after the Huskies earned a split against eighth-ranked Wisconsin in Madison.

JoJo Chobak, a junior from Chicago, was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week. Chobak had a 39-save performance in a 1-0 win for the Huskies over the Badgers on Friday before 14,430 fans at the Kohl Center. It was the first win for SCSU over Wisconsin since Feb. 20, 2015.

Chobak helped the Huskies go 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the game on her way to her program record fifth shutout of the season. Chobak, a transfer who played two seasons at Minnesota Duluth, is 8-6 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Dayle Ross, a sophomore from Spirit River, Alberta, was named WCHA Defender of the Week. Ross had 12 blocked shots, helped the penalty kill go 9-for-9 in the series and had an assist on the game-winning goal Friday. Ross leads the WCHA with 77 blocked shots, has 12 assists and 13 points in 31 games for the Huskies this season.

Minnesota Duluth graduate student forward Gabbie Hughes was named WCHA Forward of the Week after picking up a goal and two assists last weekend against Minnesota State University-Mankato. Wisconsin forward Laila Edwards was named WCHA Rookie of the Week after picking up a goal and an assist Saturday in a win over SCSU.

St. Cloud State (9-15 WCHA, 16-15 overall) plays Minnesota Duluth (14-8-2, 20-8-2) this weekend at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The Huskies are No. 12 in the PairWise Rankings, the Bulldogs are No. 7. The PairWise try to mimic the criteria used to pick the 11-team NCAA Division I tournament.

The Huskies are fifth in the WCHA standings; the Bulldogs are fourth. After the regular season is completed, teams in the conference play a best-of-three playoff series Feb. 24-26. The fourth-place team will play host to the fifth-place team to open the playoffs. The winner of that series will advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff that will be held March 3-4 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.