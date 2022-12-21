SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Women's College | WCHA
News reporting
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title

Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.

Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
St. Cloud State senior forward Jenniina Nylund (81) waits in line during warmups before a game against the University of Minnesota on Nov. 19, 2021, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
Contributed / Thomas Breach, St. Cloud State University
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — St. Cloud State women’s hockey players Sanni Ahola and Jenniina Nylund helped Finland go 4-0 to win the Five Nations Tournament that was held Dec. 13-17.

Jenniina Nylund SCSU Huskies mug 19-20.jpg
Jenniina Nylund
St. Cloud State University

Nylund had two goals and three assists, was a team-best plus-5 and won 52.3% of her faceoffs for Suomi. Ahola was one of three goalies at the tournament to go 2-0-0. She had a .909 save percentage and led the tournament with a 1.00 goals-against average. She closed out her debut tournament by blanking Germany with 13 saves, helping Finland clinch the championship.

Nylund, a fifth-year senior from Pietarsaari, leads the Huskies in assists (13), points (24) and game-winning goals (3) in 21 games. Ahola, a junior from Helsinki, is 6-6 with a 2.68 GAA, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games for the Huskies this season.

Klara Hymlarova SCSU Huskies mug 19-20.jpg
Klara Hymlarova
St. Cloud State University

Klára Hymlárová , a senior forward from SCSU, led Czechia in goals (3) and points (5), was a team-best plus-3, had a power-play goal and had eight shots in four games. Hymlárová leads the Huskies in goals (12) and power-play goals (5) and is second in points (17) in 21 games.

Laura Zimmermann.jpg
Laura Zimmermann
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Laura Zimmermann, a freshman forward from SCSU, scored three goals, had nine shots on goal and was a plus-1 to help Switzerland to a 3-1 record in the tournament. Zimmermann, who is from Ringgenberg, has been injured and has not played a game during the college season.

Svenja Voigt.jpg
Svenja Voigt
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Svenja Voigt, a freshman forward from SCSU, skated in all four games for Germany. Voigt had two shots on goal and was the second-youngest skater for her team. Voigt, who is from Cologne, has one goal in 13 games this season for the Huskies.

