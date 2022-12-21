SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden — St. Cloud State women’s hockey players Sanni Ahola and Jenniina Nylund helped Finland go 4-0 to win the Five Nations Tournament that was held Dec. 13-17.

Jenniina Nylund St. Cloud State University

Nylund had two goals and three assists, was a team-best plus-5 and won 52.3% of her faceoffs for Suomi. Ahola was one of three goalies at the tournament to go 2-0-0. She had a .909 save percentage and led the tournament with a 1.00 goals-against average. She closed out her debut tournament by blanking Germany with 13 saves, helping Finland clinch the championship.

Nylund, a fifth-year senior from Pietarsaari, leads the Huskies in assists (13), points (24) and game-winning goals (3) in 21 games. Ahola, a junior from Helsinki, is 6-6 with a 2.68 GAA, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games for the Huskies this season.

Klara Hymlarova St. Cloud State University

Klára Hymlárová , a senior forward from SCSU, led Czechia in goals (3) and points (5), was a team-best plus-3, had a power-play goal and had eight shots in four games. Hymlárová leads the Huskies in goals (12) and power-play goals (5) and is second in points (17) in 21 games.

Laura Zimmermann CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Laura Zimmermann, a freshman forward from SCSU, scored three goals, had nine shots on goal and was a plus-1 to help Switzerland to a 3-1 record in the tournament. Zimmermann, who is from Ringgenberg, has been injured and has not played a game during the college season.

Svenja Voigt CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Svenja Voigt, a freshman forward from SCSU, skated in all four games for Germany. Voigt had two shots on goal and was the second-youngest skater for her team. Voigt, who is from Cologne, has one goal in 13 games this season for the Huskies.