SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SCSU's Jenniina Nylund receives WCHA honor

Fifth-year senior from Pietarsaari, Finland, named conference's Forward of the Week

Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
St. Cloud State senior forward Jenniina Nylund (81) waits in line during warmups before a game against the University of Minnesota on Nov. 19, 2021, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
Contributed / Thomas Breach, St. Cloud State University
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
November 28, 2022 03:55 PM
Share

Jenniina Nylund has been named the WCHA Forward of the Week.

Nylund, a fifth-year senior forward from Pietarsaari, Finland, had three goals and three assists over the weekend in a series sweep at Lindenwood. It is the second time this season that Nylund has received the honor.

She was a plus-5 and won 25 faceoffs in the series. This season, she has 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points and is second in the WCHA in goals, fifth in points and seventh in assists.

Nylund has 82 career points, which is 10th in the program's list. Her 10 goals are a career-best and her 21 points tie her career-best for a season.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
The senior forward from Opava tells how she got started playing hockey, what youth hockey is like there, the challenges of several overseas tournaments last season on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0101.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit
Brendan Bushy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on a hit in the Huskies' 5-0 loss on Saturday.
December 13, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Graduate student Sophie Jaques had two goals and an assist for Ohio State in a series against Colgate to earn WCHA Defenseman of the Week honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State senior Raygan Kirk stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 6-2 win over Colgate to earn WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors.

University of Minnesota's Maddie Kaiser was named WCHA Rookie of the Week after picking up a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Penn State.

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVE
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
WCHA
Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072819.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL-Engel.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State super fan Sue Engel remembered for her volunteerism, friendship and generosity
Sue Engel was a pillar of the Bemidji community, a generous, loving friend, and so much more.
December 20, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Arches Recruits.JPG
WCHA
'Getting to know you' stage starts early for incoming St. Thomas women's recruiting class
Nine women's hockey players who have committed to St. Thomas for the 2023-24 season and beyond recently met on campus to get to know each other, eight months before their adventure in purple begins.
December 20, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Women hockey players in purple and yellow uniforms compete against players in white and maroon uniforms on an indoor ice sheet.
WCHA
Minnesota State's Kelsey King among WCHA players of the week
King's four-goal output tied her own Mavericks record for goals in a single game, set Oct. 8, 2021 against Lindenwood.
December 19, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer