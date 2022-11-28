SCSU's Jenniina Nylund receives WCHA honor

Jenniina Nylund has been named the WCHA Forward of the Week.

Nylund, a fifth-year senior forward from Pietarsaari, Finland, had three goals and three assists over the weekend in a series sweep at Lindenwood. It is the second time this season that Nylund has received the honor.

She was a plus-5 and won 25 faceoffs in the series. This season, she has 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points and is second in the WCHA in goals, fifth in points and seventh in assists.

Nylund has 82 career points, which is 10th in the program's list. Her 10 goals are a career-best and her 21 points tie her career-best for a season.

Graduate student Sophie Jaques had two goals and an assist for Ohio State in a series against Colgate to earn WCHA Defenseman of the Week honors.

Ohio State senior Raygan Kirk stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 6-2 win over Colgate to earn WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors.

University of Minnesota's Maddie Kaiser was named WCHA Rookie of the Week after picking up a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Penn State.