Women's College WCHA

SCSU women's coach previews this weekend's playoff series, talks about the team's improvements, looks ahead

Brian Idalski has doubled the number of wins from 2021-22 in his first season as Huskies head coach. He discusses how that has happened, some of his key players and what it will take against UMD

Huskies_Hockey_Insider_podcast_logo.jpg
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 24, 2023 05:10 PM

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team has tied a program record for most wins in a season (18-16-1) through the end of the first season under head coach Brian Idalski. The fifth-seeded Huskies take on fourth-seeded Minnesota Duluth in a best-of-three WCHA playoff series this weekend at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Idalski1 smaller.jpg
St. Cloud State women's hockey head coach Brian Idalski.
Courtesy of St. Cloud State University athletics

Idalski talks about the key elements to his team's success, discusses some of his key players, what it will take to beat the Bulldogs and what the offseason may look like for the Huskies in his first foray into the transfer portal. All of this and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

TIME STAMPS

1:15 Reviewing ending regular season series sweep over MSU-Mankato

2:30 Captain F Taylor Lind coming back from a broken leg, the positives for the team from her being out

4:00 Playing through injuries at the end of the season, what will help a banged up defensive group

5:00 What D Dayle Ross brings to the Huskies, how she's evolved during the season, the price she has paid to be one of the team's top players

8:00 What surprised him the most when he took over as coach, the play of goalies JoJo Chobak and Sanni Ahola

10:45 How the team has been able to win 18 games this season after winning nine last season, goals for the postseason

12:00 Keys for his team playing Minnesota Duluth this weekend

13:00 What Olympian Klara Hymlarova brings to the Huskies

14:15 How fifth-year senior Taytum Geier has led the defenders, how he knew her as a younger player

16:15 How recruiting is going, what the outlook is for next season, how the transfer portal will play a role on the roster, his goals for the program

19:45 What area has the team come the farthest during the course of the season

