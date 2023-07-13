SCSU forward Emma Gentry invited to USA Hockey Women's National Festival

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State senior forward Emma Gentry has been invited to the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival set for Aug. 7-13 at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

“We’re super excited for Emma and this opportunity to compete at the USA Women’s Festival in Lake Placid,” said St. Cloud State head coach Brian Idalski said in a news release. “It is a joy to watch her rewarded for her hard work and commitment to improving as a player.”

Bringing together the top American female players from the Under-18 level to the national team, the festival will assist in the evaluation process for the 2023-24 U.S. Women's National Team set to compete during the 2023-24 Rivalry Series in November and December. It will also be the selection process for the U18 and Collegiate Women's Select Team rosters for the U18 and Collegiate Series against Canada that will take place Aug. 16-19 in Lake Placid.

Gentry enjoyed a strong junior campaign in 2022-23, skating in 36 games, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists for 22 points. She was third on the team in goals, points, shared the team lead in even-strength goals (10), was fourth on the team in plus/minus (plus-4) and won 229 faceoffs. She was second among her positional group with 25 blocked shots. Across 85 games during her three years at SCSU Gentry has scored 34 goals with 18 assists for 52 points.

Gentry is a 20-year-old forward from Alpena, Mich., helped Team USA win the 2020 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship gold medal in Bratislava, Slovakia.

She becomes the first SCSU player to be named to the national festival since goaltender Emma Polusny participated in the 2019 Festival.