Roseau junior center Payton Remick overcomes being a bit intimidated, commits to play for SCSU

ST. CLOUD — Payton Remick says she takes pride in being a hockey player who plays with a lot of grit and is not deterred by situations on the ice.

But when Remick got a recruiting phone call from St. Cloud State women's head coach Brian Idalski earlier this month, she admitted to feeling a bit intimidated at first.

"Idalski called me the first day that all the coaches could call," said Remick, who is about to begin her junior year at Roseau High School. "I was really nervous because he's one of those intimidating guys.

"But once you get to know him, he's a cuddle bear. It was a really good talk. I was just overwhelmed with all the calls I was getting that day and talking to him did not help a lot," Remick said with a laugh. "The questions were definitely difficult to answer, but I had a blast talking to him. The way he says everything is kind of strict, like a parent telling you what to do and what not to do. I thought I'd better shape up or do something he likes."

The conversation involved a lot of discussion about the culture and expectations that Idalski has for the program, something that she said that she was exposed to at a hockey camp with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I went in April to his St. Cloud State camp, he showed the culture a lot," she said. "His questions were a lot of culture questions ... He wants to build a better team for St. Cloud in the coming years."

Remick made an official campus visit on Aug. 24 and ended up making a verbal commitment to play for the Huskies. It was the lone visit she made.

"It stuck with me and I knew it was the right choice," she said. "The coaching staff is all their own kind of person and they all kind of connect a bit differently. But you can relate to all of them in one way.

"They took me down to the campus to tour the university ... I wanted to go to the business side and the business side is all in one building and you can kind of stay there. They were talking that a lot of the girls stay at the rink all day, every day. I would enjoy that because I'm at the rink all day, every day anyways."

Moorhead's Taylor Brueske (right) shoot past Roseau's Payton Remick at the Moorhead Sports Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

Gritty playmaker

Last season was the third varsity season for Remick with the girls hockey team and she had a breakout season. She led the Rams in goals (26), points (45), power-play goals (6), game-winning goals (7) and penalty minutes (64) in 28 games.

Roseau, which had no seniors and three juniors on its roster, went 17-11 and reached the Section 8AA championship game under third-year head coach Amanda (Monkman) Giles. Giles played defense for St. Cloud State from 2010-14 and admits that Remick's sophomore season startled her a bit.

"She doubled her career points in one season and kind of stepped up and was the leader we needed," Giles said. "She's hard nosed, she grinds in the corner and battles extremely hard. I can't ask her do anymore because she gives everything to our team, especially when the coaches ask.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She sees the ice extremely well and is willing to pass, dish the puck off and get to an open spot. She is great defensively. She digs in the corners, which is something we need from her as a center because we've got super young defensemen. She picks up the slack on that end. She's just an overall great player. She's got a high level of skill, obviously, if she's committing (to a college) as early as she's committing. She's the type of player I wish we had more of on our team."

Remick, who is listed at 5-foot-7, admits that her aggressiveness can get her some time in the penalty box.

"I'm very aggressive all the way around, never want to give up ... even after the buzzer," she said with a laugh. "Or even after the whistle, when the ref tells you to get off the goalie. I'll still hack away.

"I have a lot of grit and a lot of passion for my team and for the upcoming years. I definitely want us to have that passion for the game and I'm hoping it takes me to be a better player than I am right now. I just want to improve and be the best one out there."

Roseau center Payton Remick recently verbally committed to play for St. Cloud State. Remick was 36th in the state in goals (26) as a sophomore in 2022-23. Submitted by Kristi Remick

Good student, athlete

Remick has also played volleyball and softball in high school, though she said she will not play volleyball this season to help her focus on hockey. But to give you an idea of the type of athlete she is, Remick, who plays third base, catches and the outfield, took some time off from softball before deciding to return to the sport in eighth grade.

As a freshman, she was named All-Agassiz Valley honorable mention as a freshman and was named to the All-Agassiz Valley Team as a sophomore.

"I got pulled up to the varsity as a freshman with absolutely no confidence and managed to be honorable mention all-conference," she said. "But that boosted me up to stick on with softball."

ADVERTISEMENT

Her competitiveness and drive goes well beyond sports.

Payton Remick, Roseau Contributed

"I'll be driving down the road and I have to pass someone to make it a competition," she said with a laugh. "Not good.

"If I lose in cards at Christmas, I'll be locked away in the bedroom for two hours," said Remick, who has a cumulative 3.8 grade-point average. "Sometimes, my competitiveness gets in the way a little bit because I stress myself out in some situations. I enjoy school a lot, being around people and being social a lot. I like creating a relationship with the teachers ... and I love that about our school."

Giles said that there are two sides to Remick, both of which she appreciates.

"She's kind of fun and bubbly off the ice, but she has an extremely serious side when she comes to the rink," she said. "She can be somewhat off-putting to some people if you're not as serious about hockey as she is. To me, that's a benefit because when she takes hockey seriously, our team succeeds.

"This past year, being a sophomore — which doesn't seem very old, but on our super young team was old — she took on a mentorship role to some of our and eighth- and ninth-graders who had just moved up. She was great in that aspect, telling them the ins and outs of how our team works, how high school hockey works. She was a great asset in our locker room last year."

Remick calls herself a bit of a home body, so she is excited that she will be playing within a drivable distance for her family to come watch her play in college. And she is glad that the decision has been made.

"I feel like it was not only stressful for me, but for my whole family," she said. "It's a hard change for us to setting up a hotel and a call to a college.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My whole reaction of just saying, 'Yes' to go and play at St. Cloud and being there ... totally changed me. Even my acne has gotten better," she said with a laugh. "My whole mood has changed back to being normal."

Roseau's Payton Remick (7) carries the puck in a game against Thief River Falls with Prowlers forward Kora Sorter defending. Submitted by Kristi Remick