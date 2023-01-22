ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
Rogge strikes twice as Bulldogs dance their way to sweep of St. Thomas

Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.

college women play hockey at arena
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) reacts after scoring a goal against St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 22, 2023 05:38 PM
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — A day after dancing its way to a 3-0 victory at St. Thomas, Minnesota Duluth completed the weekend sweep of the Tommies with a 5-1 victory in WCHA play Sunday to remain perfect in 2023 and run their unbeaten streak to nine games.

The sixth-ranked Bulldogs, who are 12-1-1 since mid-November, got goals from sixth-year senior wing Naomi Rogge, fifth-year senior wings Taylor Anderson and Anneke Linser, and junior wing Clara Van Wieren.

“I really liked our first period,” UMD coach Maura Crowell said. “Not only the goals, but the pace that we're playing at, and sticking to the game plan — getting pucks deep and going hard and using all five (players) in the (offensive) zone.”

Rogge had two goals, scoring both in the opening 20 minutes as UMD led 3-0 at the first intermission. Linser had the other first-period goal to extend her goalscoring streak to six straight games with eight goals during the run.

Rogge finished with three goals against the Tommies this weekend, and is on a three-game goal streak herself. She has four goals in her last three games as the Bulldogs return home next weekend to host No. 3 Minnesota at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

“First one was such a pretty play coming down ice with with Gabby Krause there,” Crowell said of Rogge’s first goal. “She had her head up when she shot that puck, saw that space like Rogge does. She really put that one away nicely.”

Defensemen Ashton Bell, the fifth-year senior, and Nina Jobst-Smith, a junior, both had two assists each. Fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes also picked up an assist Sunday to finish the weekend with 202 career points after hitting the 200-point milestone on Saturday.

UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg made 18 saves on 19 shots. After posting shutouts in her three previous starts, Soderberg saw her shutout streak of 286 minutes, 59 seconds end on a goal by the Tommies’ Anna Solheim with 4:12 left in the game.

St. Thomas goaltender Saskia Maurer finished with 46 saves against the Bulldogs on Sunday.

