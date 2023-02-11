Points were split when Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted Wisconsin Badgers
The home-team Minnesota Golden Gophers and the visiting Wisconsin Badgers got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.
The Badgers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Katie Kotlowski . Lacey Eden and Kirsten Simms assisted.
The Gophers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Abbey Murphy in the middle of the first period, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Ella Huber .
Jesse Compher scored in the second period, assisted by Chayla Edwards and Laila Edwards .
The Gophers tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Taylor Heise beat the goalie, assisted by Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja .
Next up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.