Points were split when Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted Wisconsin Badgers

The home-team Minnesota Golden Gophers and the visiting Wisconsin Badgers got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 2-2.

The Badgers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Katie Kotlowski . Lacey Eden and Kirsten Simms assisted.

The Gophers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Abbey Murphy in the middle of the first period, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Ella Huber .

Jesse Compher scored in the second period, assisted by Chayla Edwards and Laila Edwards .

The Gophers tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Taylor Heise beat the goalie, assisted by Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.