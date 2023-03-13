Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Ohio State Buckeyes win over Quinnipiac Bobcats

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won their knock-out game against the Quinnipiac Bobcats 5-2, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Bobcats took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Cooper . Olivia Mobley and Maddy Samoskevich assisted.

Gabby Rosenthal scored midway through the second period.

The Buckeyes made it 2-1 with a goal from Lauren Bernard .

Emma Peschel increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Emma Maltais and Paetyn Levis .

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Jaques increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Makenna Webster and Jennifer Gardiner .

Maddy Samoskevich narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kendall Cooper and Nina Steigauf .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 5-2 with 28 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Sophie Jaques, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
