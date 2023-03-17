Ohio State Buckeyes win over Northeastern Huskies

The Ohio State Buckeyes have advanced to the next round of playoffs after a decisive 3-0 victory over the Northeastern Huskies in the knock-out game.

The hosting Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sloane Matthews scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth .

Makenna Webster scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Gabby Rosenthal .

3-0 came from Hadley Hartmetz who increased the Buckeyes' lead, assisted by Emma Maltais and Paetyn Levis , late.