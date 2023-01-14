Ohio State Buckeyes win against Wisconsin Badgers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Ohio State Buckeyes' home game against the Wisconsin Badgers ran into overtime on Friday. Ohio State snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Ohio State's Sophie Jaques scored the game-winning goal.

The Badgers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lacey Eden . Britta Curl and Natalie Buchbinder assisted.

The Buckeyes tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Jenna Buglioni scored, assisted by Paetyn Levis and Kenzie Hauswirth .

In overtime, it took 4:21 before Sophie Jaques scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Emma Maltais .

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Buckeyes.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Ohio State.