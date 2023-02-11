Ohio State Buckeyes win 6-1 at home against St. Thomas

The Ohio State Buckeyes won at home on Friday, handing the St. Thomas a defeat 6-1.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Emma Maltais struck, assisted by Jenna Buglioni and Emerson Jarvis .

The St. Thomas' players Maija Almich narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Gabby Billing .

The Buckeyes scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Emerson Jarvis increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ramsey Parent and Emma Maltais.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 6-1 with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Peschel , assisted by Brooke Bink and Sloane Matthews .

The Buckeyes chalked up six straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST, this time in Ohio State.